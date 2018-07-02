On Friday, June 15, at 8 p.m., Baltimore County Police responded to the parking lot of a business located in the 100-block of Back River Neck Road for a fight call. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned of a kidnapping.
Nick D’Adamo finished second in the Democratic primary for the 6th District House of Delegates in the 2014 election.
Jake Mohorovic has the most experience of any of the candidates for the House of Delegates from the 6th District, being first elected to the House of Delegates in 1994 and serving two terms before losing a re-election bid in the 2002 Democratic primary.
The Fourth of July may fall mid-week this year, but there are still plenty of opportunities to show your patriotism. From early morning parades to nighttime fireworks displays, you can fill your day celebrating our nation’s independence. So find your best red, white and blues and head out to…
Last month was all about Mom, but in June we take time to celebrate Dad! Whether your special guy enjoys sports, cooking, music or all of the above, there are lots of great Father’s Day events happening around town. So grab your dad and spend some quality time together this Father’s Day week…
Calling all hons, tease up your beehives and get ready for the 25th Annual HONfest. This Saturday and Sunday, June 9 and 10, 36th Street in Hampden will be filled with food, music and entertainment for this annual celebration of all things Baltimore.
With the primary election over, the candidates for the general election in November have now been identified. Now is the time for you to get to know these candidates, their goals, their plans and which one will be the candidate for which you will vote. Be sure to do your homework. Talk with …
Lots of us complain about how expensive medical care can be. This especially includes the high cost of health insurance. Sadly, we rarely hear anyone expressing the fact that all the changes and research being down within the medical community rarely goes toward prevention. Perhaps the overa…
It was my pleasure to attend the inaugural combined Essex/Dundalk “Eastern Baltimore County Relay for Life” event on Saturday, June 9. Fortunately everyone remained safe as a severe rainstorm hit the Route 43 area during the first hour of the newly combined Relay for Life event. The dedicate…